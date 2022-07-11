SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is mourning the passing of their very successful women’s basketball coach of eight years.

According to a press release, Bobby McGraw of Slippery Rock University (SRU) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of Bobby’s passing. We want to send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends as well as all of our current and former student-athletes that are impacted by this loss,” said SRU president William J. Behre.

McGraw had just completed year 8 of his head coaching tenure. Slipper Rock’s 32-win improvement over his tenure was the second most in Pennsylvania and 6th best in the Atlantic region.

In his first season, he even took the PSAC playoffs.

McGraw set several records and earned many accolades during his tenure as the women’s basketball coach.

He led the SRU’s women’s basketball team to a total of 77 wins, ranking him 4th overall at SRU.