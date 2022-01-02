Local college student selected for research at Akron Children’s

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Westminster College Honors Program Senior and neuroscience major was selected for a special opportunity.

Samuel Accordino of Canfield is assisting a clinical research scientist at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Accordino was chosen for the Summer Pediatric Research Scholars program this summer.

His research focuses on the palliative care department. The highly competitive program started with a pool of about 500 candidates.

Accordino was one of 12 students chosen for the opportunity.

He said he was inspired to work in the medical field after watching both of his grandmothers struggle with diseases.

Accordino remembers doctors always helping them through the stressful process.

“For me, the biggest thing is hopefully helping other people find that peace of mind, so that I can not only help them potentially physically, but also mentally, because at the end of the day mental health is becoming more and more important,” Accordino said.

The study Accordino is assisting with is ongoing. He said he has applied to several medical schools including Northeast Ohio Medical University and said he has an interview soon.