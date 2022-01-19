Local college professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A professor from Westminster College is headed to the “Jeopardy!” podium.

Chemistry professor Dr. David Lackey will be on the hit television game show Thursday.

According to a news release, Lackey was selected after he completed a “Jeopardy!” Professors’ Tournament.

The Hermitage native joined Westminster’s faculty in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Duquesne University and a doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” on WKBN at 7:30 p.m.