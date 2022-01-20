Local college professor plays against 36-day ‘Jeopardy!’ champion

(WKBN) – A college professor from Westminster College got the chance to test his knowledge on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night.

Dr. Patrick Lackey, from New Wilmington, is a biochemistry professor at Westminster.

He had a tough challenge on Thursday, trying to defeat the 36-day champion, Amy Schneider.

Dr. Lackey made it to “Final Jeopardy!” and answered the question correctly for a total of $5,000, but Schneider was too strong, winning $71,000 on Thursday. It brings her now 37-day total to $1,253,000.

