YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there.

Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the last several years as part of an Artificial Intelligence Incubation Network, along with nearly two dozen similar schools around the state.

“They know if they’re going to be successful, they’ve got to be able to have some skin in the game, and they’ve got to be able to support this in some way shape or form,” said Art Daly, senior vice president of Eastern Gateway.

Although the Intel project will eventually create 3,000 jobs in the Columbus area, there will be many more spin-off jobs created all around Ohio and many of those will require associate degrees.

“The data has shown that the technicians’ role will be the largest group of individuals that are going to be hired within a lot of those firms,” Daly said.

Daly says those students looking to obtain degrees or non-credit courses for training will need to focus on STEm coursework, especially math. They will also need a background in what is called “soft skills.”

“How do you work within a group setting? How do you work with others? What’s the importance of team concepts? Students have to look at that,” Daly said.

Daly says Eastern Gateway should have at least some of its courses ready, many of which will be offered virtually as well as in-person, by next spring’s semester.