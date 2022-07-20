NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — A quiet campus during summer is the perfect time for Westminster College to make improvements.

Enrollment is at 1,200 and before students return, there are some major maintenance projects underway.

The campus, which was founded in 1852, is getting $1 million worth of modern improvements. The projects include three main highlights:

A refreshed look in the School of Business, to improve the classrooms and offices, while preserving the history of the 1893 building.

New facilities in Titan Corridor, home to the college’s athletic teams

New space for a cultural center in the campus center.

Vice President for Finance and Management Services Ken Romig says people are excited about the projects and the changes they’ll bring to different components of the campus.

“(There is) really something for everyone in these projects. So everybody, you know, all facets of the campus are very excited about these,” said Romig.

The college wanted to make sure all students and groups felt included on campus.

The projects are expected to be completed by late August.