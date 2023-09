NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls coffee shop that’s been closed for nearly six months will not reopen.

B Squared Coffee announced on its Facebook page this morning the owners “made the tough decision” to close.

Back in March, a pickup truck smashed into the coffee shop’s storefront, causing significant damage. It had been closed ever since.

In the Facebook post, the shop’s owners thanked customers for their support.

B Squared first opened on W Broad Street in October 2020.