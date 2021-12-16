Local coffee shop runs entirely on volunteers

BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) — Many businesses in the area are struggling to find workers. However, that’s not an issue at Moco Coffee House in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

All of the workers are volunteers.

“They’re all volunteers, they give their time which is amazing to me,” said managing director Liz Weingart.

Weingart said she has over 20 volunteers that range from high school students to retirees.

“They’ll all just work four hour shifts. Sometimes they’ll pick up double shifts. They do a really great job, so many of them have stayed from the beginning,” Weingart said.

One of those volunteers is Beth Kissling. She was originally on the board when the coffee shop first started with the help of several churches.

“I was on it before it was even a thing which is why it is so cool to come in here and see it working,” Kissling said.

She said she loves to spend time at the shop, especially when new people come to try their locally-sourced menu and specialty coffee drinks.

“One of the things I get to do is make coffee, serve customers, and talk to people and anybody that knows me knows that’s what I do,” Kissling said.

She said the non-profit’s mission is to provide a safe place for the community.

“When we originally got together, we prayed that this would be a safe space where people would feel comfortable, that they would feel the love of Christ,” Kissling said.

“We want people to know that it is a safe space. We want them to be able to come in here and rent our space. We don’t charge for space, it’s not really our shop. It’s the community’s shop,” Weingart said.

The space is free to rent for private events and they’re always welcoming new customers as well as volunteers.