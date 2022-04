LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A classroom at a local school decided to give back to medical professionals on the front lines.

According to a post on the Liberty Local Schools’ Facebook page, students in Ms. Hefner’s STEM class at Blott PK-6 have been using their new 3-D printer technology to produce face masks and shields.

Students delivered the finished products, and some thank you notes to the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman this past week.

Courtesy: Trumbull County ESC

