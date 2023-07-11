SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Recently, the city of Salem was featured in Business View Magazine, a resource that shares current industry trends and best practices. It was all to highlight the city’s impressive economic growth in the past few years.

Business in Salem is booming!

“My idea since I came into office last year was that I think this city is fabulous and has unlimited potential,” said Salem Mayor Cyndi Dickey.

From coffee shops to bookstores and boutiques, 17 new businesses have opened in downtown Salem in the last 18 months.

Dickey says passing vacant structure ordinances has helped to fill storefronts.

Around 12,000 people reside in Salem and the city has one the lowest income tax rates in the state.

“We need to maintain that tax base and grow it because on 1% income tax, you can’t keep going into the same pockets. We need to get more people contributing to that,” Dickey said.

Through the diligent work of the Sustainable Opportunity Development Department and city council, the downtown area has changed a lot.

“If you were to come through here three to five years ago, it was very different. A lot of vacant buildings. It was dead. Nobody here at night, not a lot of businesses,” said developer Joe Hovorka.

Salem’s slogan is “Little Big City,” which can be credited to its small size but immense opportunities.

“It’s really neat to be back in my hometown, be a part of the downtown and forming relationships with the people here and the businesses because everybody here has a story,” said Tricia Ross, owner of Nature + Nurture.

Dickey says Salem is finding ways to stretch its economic growth.

“We are looking for people around us because we are out of property in the city. We have one space left in our industrial park, which is small, so we need to expand beyond our borders,” Dickey said.

At the moment, there are six buildings in the downtown area being renovated for shops to hopefully bring in even more business.

On Monday, a new building department opened in partnership with the city of Columbiana. People who want to renovate properties no longer have to go to the state for permits.