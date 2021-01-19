Local city targets broken-down clunkers

The new law applies mainly to vehicles that are unlicensed and unusable

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers has been enforcing a new code for about a week. It wants all vehicles that are not being used, or can’t be used, to be removed.

“Anything that is inoperable or not in use. This includes commercial properties. Just trying to get them off the streets, out of yards, out the backyards, out of the car lots. Just make it look a lot cleaner,” said Mayor Catherine Cercone-Miller.

The new code applies to residential and commercial properties. It also says that blankets and tarps can’t be used to cover and store a vehicle. Only covers that are specifically designed to cover cars.

“If it’s a car that is being worked on or needs to be fixed, all they need to do is give us a call,” said Cercone-Miller. “We are more than willing to work with anybody. We are not trying to come down with a hammer on anybody.”

The city sends a letter and asks the owner to move the vehicle off the property. They’re given roughly three weeks before the city begins to step in.