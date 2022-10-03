COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana is expected to save roughly $170,000 dollars on transmission costs next year.

The city began encouraging its residents to participate in the Energy Savings Days Program back in 2018.

Energy Savings Days are aimed at lowering electricity usage during peak times on high-temperature days.

This happens a few times throughout the summer in order to lower future costs.

“The cheapest energy is the energy we don’t have to buy, so if we can continue to work with the public and the industries and commercial businesses, we are happy to do that,” said Columbiana City Manager Lance Willard.

The city also participates in the program by conserving power on city-owned properties