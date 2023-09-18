SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Officials in a local city detected West Nile Virus in some mosquitos for the fourth time Monday.

The infected mosquitos were found in the City of Sharon, according to a press release.

Officials will do additional monitoring in the area and ask people take extra precautions by applying insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants.

No human cases have been found in Mercer County yet, but most people will not develop symptoms with the virus. Some though may develop a fever, head and body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, and a skin rash.

If you think you’re infected, talk to a healthcare provider.

These reports come just five days after West Nile Virus was discovered in Hermitage and Hempfield Township. It also comes two weeks after Sharon’s third case of the West Nile Virus.