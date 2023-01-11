STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is gearing up to help its residents and businesses with income taxes.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski is hosting an online webinar that will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

He said the webinar will cover when the city’s income tax return is due, who needs to file, how and where to file, and other tax-related issues.

The webinar is expected to last about 30 minutes. There will even be time to ask questions in real-time.

“We see a portion of tax returns each year that are prepared incorrectly. We’ve even seen tax returns that were professionally prepared incorrectly” said Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski.

Rogalski added that some residents are not aware of or don’t take advantage of tax laws that might help them.

To attend the webinar, visit the city’s Facebook page and click “attend” on the event post.

The video will be pinned to the top of the city’s Facebook page throughout the year so those that are unable to attend the live event can still access the information. You can also find more information on the City of Struthers’ website.