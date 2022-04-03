YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown has a new pastor who, with his family, recently traveled to Ukraine to visit but didn’t expect any of what is happening there now.

Father Mykola Zomchak was assigned to minister at Saints Peter and Paul Church. As former priest, Father Ivan Tchopko is further pursuing his faith at the Ukrainian Orthodox headquarters in New Jersey.

“I enjoy it. My family enjoys it. We are trying to, you know, meet people to get involved in things,” said Father Zomchak.

Father Zomchak and his family went to Ukraine in Jan. to visit his parents. They had originally planned to go there in Feb. right before Russia invaded the country.

He is glad his family’s plans changed.

“I came back like a month before the invasion started, not knowing that that was something to happen,” said Father Zomchak.

Father Zomchak is very disturbed by what’s happening in his home country.

“The footage, the images that we saw on the internet made us — we didn’t sleep the whole night,” said Father Zomchak.

Saints Peter and Paul have been raising money for Ukraine. In one month, the church raised over $12,000 with their weekly bingo games.

Father Zomchak wants to keep this support going.

“They are trying to protect their land — God-given land, God-given independence, and we as the church here, we support them in that,” said Father Zomchak.