YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is helping raise money for Ukraine.

Every Wednesday in March, the church will have an extra bingo night. Money raised will go to help Ukraine.

This is the second year the church has done this. Funds from last year helped pay for new ambulances in Ukraine.

It’s also helping pay for generators to combat power outages across the country.

The church loves seeing so much support from the Valley.

“I just want to invite everybody to come and have a good time. And at the same time, while you’re having a good time, you’re supporting Ukraine. There’s a big Ukrainian sector in Youngstown and can’t be said enough the appreciation for everything everybody has done,” said Chuck Woloschak, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church president.

Bingo for Ukraine will start Wednesday, March 1 at 6:45 p.m.