YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — K’Nafa Restaurant in Youngstown hosted a luncheon Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the local Ukrainian community.

The community came out in large numbers to show its support.

The restaurant and Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church are educating people on how they can financially help people in Ukraine.

They suggest making donations to the “War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine” or sending donations to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

“It seems like a nightmare that you want to wake up from but I know that it’s real, unfortunately, and I’m very grateful to everybody who came to this luncheon to show support for Ukraine,” said Father Lubomir Zhybak with Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

For more information, contact the parish office of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church at yngholytrinity@att.net or 330-744-5820.