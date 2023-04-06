CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Canfield, members of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church celebrated Holy Thursday with a “Living Last Supper.”

Congregation members acted out the parts of Jesus and the 12 Apostles. Their inspiration was Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, “The Last Supper.”

Each actor stood and gave a short life history of the disciple they were playing. At the end, all of them posed like their Apostle in the painting.

“We have really found this to be a very meaningful experience. We can tell the story, but there is something about portraying it. It’s almost incarnational,” said Don Christensen, who portrayed the Apostle Matthew.

This is the 10th year Western Reserve United Methodist Church has hosted its Living Last Supper.