CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The ladies of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell were busy in the kitchen on Wednesday.

They started making their traditional bread, called tsoureki, at around 8 a.m. This is just one of the many Greek pastries that will be at the festival this weekend.

The Greek Food & Wine Festival is a fundraiser for the church.

Along with the lamb sandwiches, there will be Greek wine and baklava available. Some of the other bites on the menu include the following:

authentic gyros

souvlakia

lamb sandwiches

Greek specialty coffee

Attendees can also watch traditional Greek folk dancing, and there will be games for kids too.

Members of the church says they are proud to show off their culture to the community.

“I love tradition, I love everything old — everything my grandmother taught me and the older ladies here, what they taught me,” says Irene Kalouris, president of the Ladies Philoptochos Society.

“The festivals are designed to open our doors to the community,” says Rev. Father Steve Denas of the Archangel Michael Greek orthodox Church. He says the food is some of the best on the planet and wants the community to give it a try.

The festival will take place this weekend at the church’s community center. The hours are as follows:

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Admission is free.