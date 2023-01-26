(WKBN) – Many Valley churches help feed the hungry. There are also many that help provide clothing.

Cornersburg Baptist Church (at 3898 Tippecanoe Road) has been operating a Clothes Closet for the last six months. It has free clothing for children, women and men.

Its giveaways are on the second Saturday of every month.

The church feels there could be even more people in need and it wants to help them as much as it can. It has plenty of clothing to give to people in need.

“The people who need it obviously don’t have the TV and the advertisements on the car, but the ones who are hearing have come here and it’s been a blessing to us to see the smile on people’s faces as they come here,” said Rev. Randy Langham.

The next free clothing giveaway will be on Feb. 11.

You can also call the church at 330-799-2833 if you’d like to donate clothes and arrange a time to drop them off.