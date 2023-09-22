EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in a portion of East Palestine could be getting a knock on their doors in a few weeks.

Local church leaders, as well as directors with The Way Station in Columbiana County, will be canvassing homes within several streets of “ground zero” of February’s train derailment.

Although local media has spread the word of services available to the community, organizers want to be sure neighbors are getting the message.

“But it’s a big assumption to assume that everyone who’s getting that information understands it,” said Chaney Nezbeth of The Way Station. “You know the churches, we’re going back to the old school way of doing things and getting out and meeting face-to-face with our senior population.”

Residents who aren’t home when the canvassers stop by will be left flyers on their front doors providing numbers to call for more information.

The effort will take place Oct. 12-13.