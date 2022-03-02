YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — March 2 is Ash Wednesday and many local churches are taking part.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown hosted a drive up to receive ashes. People could also walk up as well.

Wednesday starts the Lenten season leading up to Easter.

“Lent is a time to reconnect and to remember that God is with us and that we’re loved,” said Director Gayle Catinella.

Church leaders said lent is a time for all people to come together.

St. John’s will have mass starting Wednesday night at 7 p.m.