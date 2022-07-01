AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local church kicked off its annual rummage sale Friday and a lot of people showed up.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center in Austintown has been putting on this rummage sale for over 24 years. It is their biggest fundraising event.

On sale are clothes, house items, appliances, baked goods, raffle baskets and more.

Many people have been dropping off items throughout the year.

“It helps people out who have a budget we get some beautiful things, we get some brand new things,” said Angela Smith with Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The garage sale will go on until Sunday at 5 p.m. and raffle winners will be selected at 4 p.m.