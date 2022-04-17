WARREN, Ohio (Ohio) – Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren welcomed members back for Easter Mass on Sunday.

A fire damaged the church last December and after four months of restorations, the church was ready to host members again.

Bishop David Bonnar of Youngstown blessed the church. Parishioners are excited to be back in their place of worship.

It was a cold Easter morning this year, but that didn’t stop people from attending Easter Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church.

“Despite the weather outside, it’s still a beautiful, bright day for all of us and just to have the people all around to see other parishioners here too, and our friends to celebrate together. It filled me with joy,” says Jay Bice, a Parish Council Member.

Parishioners are thankful for first responders’ speedy response to save their church.

“The ambo was completely gone, but the church was pretty much spared,” Bice continues.

Jay Bice has been involved at Blessed Sacrament for years. He says the restorations are a sight to see.

“The new paint, the lighting, the refurbishing, restructuring of the ambo and the altar. They did a wonderful job,” Bice says.

Bishop David Bonnar of the Youngstown Diocese gave the homily, stating his excitement for the church to open it’s doors again, and coming back together to worship as a faith community.

“To see a full church. To be alive with music. To celebrate the. The resurrection of Jesus. It’s so uplifting and it’s so hope filled,” says the Bishop.

Now that Blessed Sacrament’s restorations are finished. Bishop Bonnar says restoration in the Catholic church ongoing.

“Sometimes it’s an inconvenience, but it’s all about progress and moving forward. So I think that that’s an image for us to hold on to,” Bishop Bonnar continues.

Bice and Bonnar are thankful for the people who saved this church from further damage.

You can watch the service here.