Local church helps to cope with loss during the holidays

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is no convenient season for the heartbreaking loss of family members and loved ones, which is why a group joined at Mollenkopf football stadium in Warren for a prayer circle.

Seeking God’s Glory Church in Warren put the event together. Their goal is to join the community in prayer over the loss of loved ones.

Since this month kicks off the holiday season, it may heighten the loneliness of those grieving. The church wanted to lead them in healing prayer and remind them they’re not alone.

“This time of the year it can be really depressing but when you do something like this, if you can make an effort to come out you can really make a difference,” said Pastor Chuck Gantz with Seeking God’s Glory Church.

Several people took turns sharing their own personal stories of loss. This is the first time the church has led a community prayer.