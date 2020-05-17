Local church gives out groceries and gas to the community

Members of the Light Church gathered at Jordan's Market in Youngstown to give gas and groceries out to the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There have been a lot of free giveaways during this pandemic as communities around the Valley want to help their neighbors. On Saturday, a Youngstown church added gas to their giveaway knowing times can be tough for drivers, too.

In light of COVID-19, members of the Light Church gathered at Jordan’s Market in Youngstown to give gas and groceries out to the community.

“We’ve been impacted by this pandemic, especially the minority community. So we’re going to do our very best to help out people who are in need during this time,” said Pastor Mark Jackson.

The church gave $15 worth of gas to each person who came through, a bag of groceries and a Light Church license plate.

“I believe God has blessed us to be a blessing. If you’re watching me right now and God has been faithful to you, then why not be a blessing to somebody else,” said Pastor Jackson.

Light Church member, Stacey Grant, was in charge of gathering the groceries.

She says that although we have our own battles, it’s important to give back to help others.

“It’s easy to turn internally and worry about yourself, but to put your problems to the side and help other people is a blessing,” said Grant.

Pastor Mark and members of the Light Church understand the power of faith, so they encourage everyone to continue to believe, even during this pandemic.

“Thought it might be a time where you don’t know where you’re going to get your finances from, you don’t know how you’re going to pay your bills. We know that He will make a way out of no way, He does and we depend on Christ,” Pastor Mark said.

He says they plan to give back again next week and are still figuring out the details.

“And then the week after. We’re going to some market place, I don’t know, but we’re going to pay for people’s groceries,” Pastor Mark said.