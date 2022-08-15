HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A church in Hubbard is helping kids get ready to go back to school but they aren’t giving them school supplies — they’re giving them shoes.

Chestnut Ridge Church has 586 pairs of shoes to give away. Parents can bring their kids to the church to pick up a pair.

Mens, womens, and kids sizes are available.

The church has done this shoe ministry since 2011, and Pastor Rob McFarland said he loves doing this each year.

“It’s helping families. I had a mother tell me one time. This is the first time I was able to send all five of my kids to school with new tennis shoes. We think we’re filling a need in a family’s life that nobody else is, and we’re glad we’re able to do that,” said Pastor McFarland.

The giveaway started Monday at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

The church will also be giving shoes away Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon.