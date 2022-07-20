WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Greek food and festival lovers can add this to their calendar. The St. Demetrio’s Church Festival kicked off Wednesday in Warren.

Plenty of Greek food was on display along with other festival food and rides for the kids.

The festival will have different food specials throughout the weekend.

Organizers said an event like this brings people together.

“It allows us to show our greek culture. The ethnic food is important to the community. There’s a lot of people that enjoy the food and pastries,” said Vice President Louie Vardavas.

The festival runs through Sunday.