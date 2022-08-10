COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky.

Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning.

It will deliver the supplies to a Church of Christ in Hazard, Kentucky.

The church has collected basic necessities to help ease the burden on people who have lost their homes and everything inside during the flooding.

The Columbiana church has done similar collections after Hurricane Katrina and earlier this year after the tornadoes in Kentucky

“The Bible teaches that we are to look out for our brothers. And we have brothers and sisters in Kentucky who are hurting right now and who have lost everything that they have, their homes — even their church building has been flooded,” says George Mackall of Columbiana Church of Christ.

The church is accepting supplies tonight at the church until around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The truck will leave at 6 a.m. Thursday.