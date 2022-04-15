WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Four months after a fire, Blessed Sacrament Church is preparing to welcome parishioners back now that repairs have been completed.

The Easter Vigil will be the first Mass celebrated inside Blessed Sacrament since the fire back in December. The ambo area and Advent wreath were burnt in the fire.

The Church also had smoke damage throughout. Since then crews have replaced the ambo, cleaned the church, and repainted the walls.

Father Christoper Cicero said the parish is thrilled to be able to hold mass on the highest feast in the Christian Calendar.

“I know the parishioners are thrilled. They’re already talking about being back. They’ve been looking forward to it. This is their spiritual home, you know, and it’s a place that they’ve invested in. They built the church and they’re just very excited to be back here to worship,” said Cicero.

The total cost of the restoration project was around $300,000 most of which was covered by insurance.