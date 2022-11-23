CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal.

“The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup kitchens in our area — Saint Vincent DePaul and Rescue Mission — for over 30 years. In 2016, Skip’s Cafe was added.

Parishioners prepare turkeys, side dishes, pies and other fixings at home and bring them to the parish hall to be processed and delivered by a crew of St. Michael volunteers.

Last year, this parish was responsible for supplying a traditional Thanksgiving meal to more than 1,000 people.

Volunteers and donors started arriving at 8:30 a.m. and will be there until at least 5 p.m.