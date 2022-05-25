(WKBN) – A trip that was planned before the pandemic is finally happening for several local choirs.

Members of the Stambaugh Chorus and Youngstown Cantorum loaded up a bus Wednesday morning to head to New York City. They’re set to perform at Carnegie Hall this weekend.

“This event was supposed to happen in 2020, May, and as you can guess, COVID happened. So it was canceled and delayed until 2021 and delayed again until ’22. Finally, it happens and we’re going,” said Haejong Lee, director of the Stambaugh Chorus and Youngstown Cantorum.

Several other area choirs will join them, like Franklin High School, Hickory and the Shenango Valley Chorale.