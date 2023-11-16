BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After selling chocolates across the USA and Europe, Brix Chocolate founder Dr. Nick Proia, a Youngstown pulmonologist, is opening his first retail location in Boardman just in time for the holiday season.

Brix is specially blended using a foundation of Ghanaian chocolate and quality confectionary chocolate to pair “harmoniously” with wine, according to Brix Chocolate Vice President of Sales Gregory Stanko. He added that the goal of the new store is “to cater to the local community with our locally produced wine-pairing chocolates.”

In a press release, Dr. Proia said, “Both wine and chocolate contain similar compounds, tannins, and flavonols, which work to relax blood vessels, lower blood pressure and improve lipid profiles.”

The company received thousands of orders for its chocolates after being featured on QVC late last year.

The new store at 7396 Market Street opens on Friday, November 24 at 9 a.m.