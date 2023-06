BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chick-fil-A is hiring.

The location in front of Hobby Lobby in Boardman is holding an Interview Day on Saturday, June 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Boardman Public Library.

The Tiffany Square Plaza location is hiring for all positions, at the counter and in the kitchen. You can meet with managers at the event and learn more.