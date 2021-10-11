Local chapter of national charity stands out among others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley earned high distinction for the sixth year in a row.

They were given a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent non-profit evaluator.

United Way was evaluated on 17 categories, according to President Bob Hannon. They scored their highest in six years with 96%, are in the top 14% of donors in the country, and are in the top three United Ways in Ohio.

The top categories were accountability to donors and transparency, two things that are very important to Hannon. He said they want to make sure their donors’ money is used well and helps the community.

“I think part of the reason for the recognition is that we have a great finance committee, and we have a CFO that does a terrific job. Also, we get an audit every year, so our numbers are always out there for the community to see,” Hannon said.

Donations can be made through the agency’s website and many employers offer a payroll deduction program.