Sharon Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce wants to bring in new membership to the organization and they created a new ambassador program to do just that.

This year’s focus for the chamber is gaining and retaining members.

People part of the ambassador program say it’s a chance to bring in young entrepreneurs who want to build their business in the Shenango Valley.

“It’s a great group of people who really want to see the area succeed business-wise and want to help each other along the way,” said Jim Bombeck, lead ambassador.

“Re-engage, recruit and re-energize” is the mission for 2022.

“Chamber members have either themselves or staff be a part of this program to where they can be out in the community, advocate for community businesses and for themselves,” said Olivia Brown, chamber director.

Brown says the Chamber wants to promote networking among businesses, similar to how they did pre-pandemic.

“Getting out there I would just say that’s the biggest benefit of networking, meeting new people, building relationships,” Brown continued.

Lead ambassador Bombeck says the goal is for local businesses to support one another.

“It’s exciting to have the younger generation be involved with business, be involved with the chamber, to network with each other because there’s certainly going to be synergies of each other that it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Bombeck.

Ambassadors essentially are the voice of the chamber to businesses and vice versa.

They will share information to local businesses about the chamber and in return they will help promote local businesses using chamber resources.

Bombeck says they are ready to serve the community.

“Their passion just to help the valley and to help the businesses in the area and to learn more, it’s really pretty exciting to witness that,” Bombeck finished.

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is continuing to accept applications for ambassadors.

Those interested must be chamber members or employed by a chamber member business.

Applications can be found on the chamber’s website.