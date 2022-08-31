NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Boscov’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24, 2022, according to a press release from the company.

This includes the local location that is in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles.

“Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives our hard-working coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted

day with their families,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov’s.

Boscov’s said that it will announce revised holiday shopping hours at a later date.

The Niles Boscov’s location opened in October of 2021.