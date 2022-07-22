YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some children in the Valley are getting a jump on their competition in a basketball camp getting help from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s a collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club.

The Cavs host these camps across the country, hoping to not only build confidence in children’s athletic abilities but also to motivate them to make good choices off the court as well.

“One of the mottos we use is CAVS, which stands for commitment, attitude, voices and sportsmanship,” says Bryson Haynes, director of Youth Sports. “Through those things, we hope that they can get courage, they build confidence, self-esteem, social, emotional learning, being able to work together and create teamwork, and bonds with other kids their age.”

The camp is free for those who donate a new, unopened toy, which will go toward a Christmas Club shopping spree.