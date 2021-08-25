Local Catholic churches coming together to send Haiti help after major earthquake

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All Catholic churches in the Youngstown Diocese will hear a special message from the pulpit this week or read it in their bulletin.

The Diocese is calling for donations to support the work of Catholic Relief Services in Haiti.

CRS is sending teams to provide clean water, shelter and emergency supplies.

The country was hit by a major earthquake 11 days ago. Over 2,200 people were killed.

Local hospitals there have been overwhelmed by the disaster. They are pushed to capacity and are forced to turn away people in need. Many roads are also impassable due to landslides and cracked pavement.

According to a release, the recent earthquake comes on the heels of back-to-back crises, including an ongoing battle with COVID-19, political and economic instability, increasing hunger and gang violence.

Catholic Relief Services is coordinating the delivery of critical supplies to help the country in a time of need.

“As Catholics and as Christians and as people of good will, we’re all called to meet needs when we see them. I can’t imagine a situation that is more desperate right now than what we’re seeing in Haiti with just the cumulative effects of poverty and natural disaster upon that country,” said Rachel Hrbolich of the Diocese of Youngstown.

Some churches will take a special offering. You can also donate online, by mail or by phone.

You call 877-435-7277 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., mail your check or money order directly to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or visit the CRS website.