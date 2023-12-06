YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown caregiver was recognized Wednesday for exceptional service in the support of others.

Lori Sprouse works at Cornerstone Caregiving, but this was not a normal day. She was surprised with the news that she was being named their Caregiver of the Year.

Sprouse was recognized for her dedication to helping seniors with compassionate care.

Sprouse was also picked from 100 local nominations to Cornerstone’s corporate office and was named National Caregiver of the Year.

“I had no idea what was going on. I thought it was a Christmas party until Morgan came over. I thought maybe I was getting a gift certificate or something. This is unbelievable,” Sprouse said.

The National Caregiver Award comes with a new car. Sprouse has five children and said she had been relying on other people for rides with her normal ride being broken down.