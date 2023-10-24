(WKBN) – The Buckeye Water District has issued a boil advisory due to another water main break for the West Point area. It includes the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

Officials say the water is back on but residents will be under a boil water advisory over the next few days.

As a result, CCCTC will be closed on Wednesday. According to CCCTC, the boil advisory would make it hard to provide meals and drinking water to its students.

This comes just two days after a previous boil order was lifted. That advisory was put in place following a water main break on Friday.