SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Two local cardiac are getting recognized for being standout workers in their field.

Josh Schibik and Harlee Evans work in Sharon Regional Medical Center’s cardiac catheterization lab. Their expertise led them to present case studies on new Shockwave Medical technology in Pittsburgh this month.

Schibik is honored to have recognition from his superiors.

“When he was up here, he noticed how quickly we adapted to it and learn from it and everything, and he also noticed how skilled his words he said we were. So he said that he and I were probably the best two techs that he had seen,” said Schibik.

The technology Schibik works with is able to expand arteries with sonic pressure. This helps restore blood flow in place of a stent.