BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to police, a local car dealership received bad checks this past summer.

Boardman Police were called to Boardman Suburu on South Avenue on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

The general manager told police that they issued a bank check to a customer on June 22 that was worth $1,061.42. Reports said that the check cleared on June 30 and that the same check had been altered by inserting a different name and it cleared on June 28. Police said that the amount was changed to $2,061.42

Reports said that the original check was deposited into a Chase Bank account while the altered check was deposited into an unknown Bank of America account.

Reports said that the owner had not yet contacted the customer.