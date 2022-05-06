BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local auto dealer is helping out two local charities.

Friday, Boardman Subaru presented two checks worth nearly $50,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley received a donation of more than $19,000, and Akron Children’s of Mahoning Valley received more than $30,000.

Boardman Subaru chose the two as their hometown charity choice for the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event.

“Contributions like this help fund those operations. They help pay for staff. They help pay for supplies. They help pay for education for the families. We couldn’t do what we do without the support from organizations like Boardman Subaru,” said Vice President of Akron Children Mahoning Valley Enterprise, Paul Olivier.

“This is a perfect example of local people helping local people. It’s the people in the three-county area, Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull county which we serve that are gonna benefit from the generosity of the Feldman Group,” said Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, Mike Iberis.

From November 18, 2021 to January 3, 2022, for every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities.

Additionally, Boardman Subaru donated $50 for every vehicle purchased.