Local candy store stocked for Valentine’s Day

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Daffin’s Candies is a staple in both the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. They have a number of busy holidays throughout the year, but Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest.

Daffin’s Candy has been around for more than 100 years. They sell everything from homemade chocolates, to taffy, to cards and gifts, and of course, they have a special treat that’s only sold a few times a year.

“Our main focus is our chocolates-covered strawberries because we only make them three times a year, so Valentine’s Day we probably sell about 2500 pounds of strawberries,” said Connie Leon, retail manager at Daffin’s Candies.

Leon said they have been preparing for quite some time. “We start right after Christmas, we go full force to valentines day and produce every day.”

Unlike many businesses in the area, Daffin’s tells me that they’re doing okay when it comes to staffing. They are able to produce enough candy to keep their shelves stocked, and their customers happy.

“We were fine for Christmas, we brought them back for Valentine’s Day. We’ve luckily been okay. I mean naturally, we could use more help, but we are managing with the staff that we have. We have a great group of people that have been working here for a long time,” said Leon.

When it comes to supply chain issues, the store is seeing some impact.

“Packaging, we’ve been having problems with some of our boxes, and that type of supply,” said Leon.

The supply chain shortages Daffin’s is seeing doesn’t affect anything on the shelves — they have got a full store in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

One customer said he was able to fill his heart-shaped box with no issues and found just what he was looking for.

“Everything and then some, Janet pointed out some stuff that I never even saw before ya know some pineapple squares and some orange slices,” said customer John Besic.

The Daffin’s in Sharon is the only location taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries and the staff is expecting the store to be pretty busy the next few days.