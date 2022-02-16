(WKBN) – For the rest of February, 1820 Candle Company is helping raise money for the American Heart Association (AHA).

The store is donating 15% of the profits from its signature candles.

This year, the AHA really wants you to focus on mellowing out to keep your heart healthy. The scents from 1820 could help do just that.

“There’s just something soothing about the flicker of the flame the gentle fragrance notes that fill your room there is something therapeutic about that and we love it,” said Melissa Smith, the owner of 1820 Candles.

You can buy any signature candle in store or online through the rest of the month.