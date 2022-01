YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local candidates filed petitions Monday to run for office.

Ralph Meacham filed for Mahoning County Auditor and Bob Hagan filed to run for Ohio’s 33rd Senate District. He is challenging Republican Michael Rulli.

Also, Congressman Tim Ryan is set to file Monday to run for the Democratic nomination in the race to fill Ohio’s Senate seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman.