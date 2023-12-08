SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County business is closing its doors later this month.

Back Home Market and Cafe at the Supplement Station in Salem announced on Facebook that its location on Pidgeon Road will close on December 22.

The following statement was posted on its Facebook page:

“We have made the difficult decision to close the store as of Friday, December 22, 2023. Until that date, the cafe and catering will be operating business as usual and accepting and fulfilling your holiday orders. We want to express our gratitude to our amazing customers. We cannot thank you enough or express our appreciation for all that you have done for us during our time here. Stop in to say goodbye and check out the clearance deals as we clean out our current inventory.”

According to its Facebook page, Back Home Market & Cafe at the Supplement Station is a locally owned and operated wellness store.