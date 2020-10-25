Local businesses team up to host All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat in Boardman

It is the third annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat the businesses have hosted

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for Halloween festivities for the kids Sunday, Rulli Brothers, Miss Dana’s Diamonds and Elissa’s Entourage will host an All Inclusive Trunk or Treat.

It is the third annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat the businesses have hosted.

People who attend can decorate their cars for the event.

This year those collecting items, candy and non-candy, must have a ticket to attend. You can find tickets on their website.

All families and businesses that sign up will be required to wear masks and have both candy and non-candy items. Food that contains peanuts are not permitted.

This is a great event for children and families with food allergies, special diets or special needs.

There will also be sensory prizes to give away as well.

The Trunk or Treat will start at noon for special needs family time until 1 p.m. All others attending the event have timed ticketing between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.