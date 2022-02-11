(WKBN) – This is the very first “Big Game” weekend for the staff at Napa Grocery in Canfield and even though the store isn’t open on Sundays, owner Aaron Hynek said the crew is already busy getting ready.

“We already have as many orders as we do on a typical Saturday already in the system, ready to be picked up tomorrow. Yeah and that’s all pizzas that are unbaked so that people can take them home and bake them on Sunday,” he said.

To be able to handle all that, Hynek ordered extra supplies in advance.

“We’re normally going through probably about 80 pizzas on a weekend. So if we could, you know, at least double that, we’re prepared to sell triple that,” he said.

Across town, other people like pizza shop owner Filomena Riccioni have similar sentiments.

“This is just a little warm-up right now. You see how busy we are, this kind of a warm-up,” she said.

In Austintown, Fridays are typically the busiest day of the week at Fernando’s Wedgewood Pizza. They’ll sell 11,000 or 12,000 pies by the end of the day. Riccioni said that’ll be just the starting point on Sunday.

“I mean, we’ve been prepping all week. Oh yeah, I make sure that we have enough supplies. I pre-ordered a little bit more in abundance because the suppliers, my wholesalers are still having trouble getting product in,” she said.

You can see, this is where they make the boxes for the pizza that they’ll be selling this weekend. There are already hundreds of them stacked up here. They’ll go through all of them by Sunday night.

As Fernando Riccioni, the store’s 91-year-old patriarch, keeps an eye on things, his daughter knows Sunday will mean all hands on deck.

“I’m so proud of everybody coming in. I’ve got a full crew that we’re going to be rewarded with the day off on Monday,” Filomena said.